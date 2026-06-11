Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 392,210 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 186.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,274 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 392,210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of AMETEK worth $123,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in AMETEK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AMETEK Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:AME opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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