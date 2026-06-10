Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958,518 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.60% of United Airlines worth $219,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lower oil prices are helping airline stocks broadly, including United Airlines, because cheaper jet fuel should support margins and reduce operating costs. AAL Stock Pops As Google Deal And Falling Oil Prices Lift Airlines

Lower oil prices are helping airline stocks broadly, including United Airlines, because cheaper jet fuel should support margins and reduce operating costs. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Kirby said United is open to buying airport slots, gates, and other strategic assets from struggling rivals, which could strengthen United’s network and competitive position without pursuing a major merger. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Says UAL Is Ready To Scoop Up Assets From Struggling Rivals

CEO Scott Kirby said United is open to buying airport slots, gates, and other strategic assets from struggling rivals, which could strengthen United’s network and competitive position without pursuing a major merger. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary suggests stronger carriers like United may widen the gap versus weaker airlines by continuing to invest in premium services, technology, and international routes, which could support long-term share gains. Fuel price shock to widen product gap between US airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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