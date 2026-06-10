Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 320,052 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,697 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 320,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.51% of Dollar General worth $149,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE DG opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

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Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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