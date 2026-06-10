Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 871,145 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $335,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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