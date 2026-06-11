Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,186 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.47% of EMCOR Group worth $128,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,702,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $776.96 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $842.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $464.21 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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