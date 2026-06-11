Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $132 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $131,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $502,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,473.04 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.00 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,491.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,200.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total value of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,527.05. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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