Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $74.46 Million Stake in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 172.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,709 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 375,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.94% of Oshkosh worth $74,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company's stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company's stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,199 shares of the company's stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 4.2%

OSK opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.38.

View Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oshkosh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oshkosh wasn't on the list.

While Oshkosh currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here