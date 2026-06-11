Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,879,726 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,550,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.48% of Western Union worth $73,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Western Union by 606.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company's stock.

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Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $963.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 10.88%.Western Union's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Western Union's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $56,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 311,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,935.24. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $183,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,179.47. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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