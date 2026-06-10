Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,290 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.40% of Veeva Systems worth $145,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,100,000 after buying an additional 392,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 892,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $199,137,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 50.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,770,071,000 after buying an additional 235,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VEEV opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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