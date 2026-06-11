Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 194,168 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 194,168 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.99% of Allison Transmission worth $80,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Allison Transmission by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 1,101,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $181,741,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $161,926,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,290 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $156,951,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,270,098 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $107,806,000 after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $114.03 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Allison Transmission's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Further Reading

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