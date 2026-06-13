Allianz SE Acquires 28,824 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 253.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Allianz SE's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $677.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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