Allianz SE Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Allianz SE's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.03 and a 200 day moving average of $352.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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