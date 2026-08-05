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Allient Inc. $ALNT Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Allient logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors cut its Allient stake by 13.9% in the first quarter, selling 97,502 shares and retaining 605,261 shares worth approximately $35.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 61.57% of the company.
  • Allient shares opened at $94.56, up 4.9%, with a market capitalization of $1.61 billion. The stock trades near its 52-week high of $104.65 and has risen above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Allient reported quarterly EPS of $0.50, missing estimates by $0.05, while revenue of $138.91 million slightly exceeded forecasts. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, although the average price target of $79.83 is below the current share price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,261 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.56% of Allient worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Allient by 111.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,430 shares of the company's stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 186,316 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $8,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Allient by 1,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 125,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 96,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company's stock.

Allient Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Allient stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. Allient Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Allient had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Allient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $80.00 price objective on Allient in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allient from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Allient in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Allient from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allient has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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