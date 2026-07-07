Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Holdings Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,320 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 94,486 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Allison Transmission worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313,661 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $324,407,000 after acquiring an additional 466,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,316,240 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $226,879,000 after purchasing an additional 277,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4,032.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151,871 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $210,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $181,741,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.17.

View Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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