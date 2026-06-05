Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,527 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.40% of Allison Transmission worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $14,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,739 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,197 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $122,590,000 after acquiring an additional 291,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,617.60. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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