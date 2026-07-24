Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 74,436 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 74,436 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,965.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,882.18. This represents a 4.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MWA stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Mueller Water Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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