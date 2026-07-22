Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,668 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 101,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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