Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Brinker International worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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