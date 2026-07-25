Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 10,682 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 209.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Element Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $424.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Key Headlines Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: FactSet said Curi adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. FactSet (FDS) Expands Insurance Reach As Curi Adopts Its Portfolio Analytics Suite

FactSet said adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including FY2026 , FY2027 , and FY2028 , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including , , and , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both EPS and revenue , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient.

The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both and , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ estimate changes for individual quarters were mixed, with some near-term revisions slightly lower and others higher, so the impact is more incremental than transformative.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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