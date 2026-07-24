Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 12,642 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,407 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enersys worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enersys by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enersys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Enersys in the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ENS opened at $199.82 on Friday. Enersys has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.69.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Report on Enersys

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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