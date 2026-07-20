Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,807 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,215 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Chemed worth $40,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $509.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $511.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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