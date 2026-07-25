Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,402,000 after buying an additional 14,036,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after buying an additional 3,254,113 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,574,000 after buying an additional 2,603,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,847,000 after buying an additional 911,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,376.12. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $436,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,689,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,953,776.48. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,855,913 shares of company stock valued at $62,649,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $35.01 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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