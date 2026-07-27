Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 16,504 Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $73,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $63,990,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 180,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.Itron's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Itron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

View Our Latest Report on ITRI

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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