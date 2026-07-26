Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 45,238 UBS Group AG $UBS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,238 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the bank's stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 355,549 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 415,512 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,228 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.3%

UBS opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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