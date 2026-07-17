Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 272,768 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Marvell Technology worth $131,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $577,717,000 after purchasing an additional 598,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 8.7%

MRVL stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average of $148.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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