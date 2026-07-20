Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,040 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 19,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Globus Medical worth $37,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $20,572,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 71,618.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,469 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $62,555,000 after buying an additional 715,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,532 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 222,841 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,595 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $64,487,000 after acquiring an additional 224,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Key Globus Medical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

See Also

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