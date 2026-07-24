Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in US Foods were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get US Foods alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in US Foods by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,392 shares of the company's stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $4,605,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $4,221,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Down 0.6%

US Foods stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider US Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and US Foods wasn't on the list.

While US Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here