Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,324 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.9%

LOW stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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