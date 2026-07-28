Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627,306 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,516,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Reuters article

NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. CNBC article

OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. Positive Sentiment: Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Benzinga article

Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. NVIDIA release

NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. MarketWatch article

Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed extensive NVIDIA insider selling and no open-market purchases over the past six months, a sentiment headwind even though such transactions may reflect diversification or scheduled sales.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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