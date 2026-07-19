Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 147,521 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $62,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,664.11. The trade was a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $176.88 and a 12-month high of $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $277.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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