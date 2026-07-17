Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.55% of Teledyne Technologies worth $156,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

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Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $630.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $483.02 and a one year high of $693.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $626.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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