Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $138.22 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,588 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 233,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.02% of Carlisle Companies worth $138,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $352.28 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $348.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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