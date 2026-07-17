Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $151.76 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,508 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $151,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.8%

HD stock opened at $347.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $326.52 and its 200-day moving average is $345.28. The firm has a market cap of $346.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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