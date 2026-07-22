Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.36 Million Stake in Brady Corporation $BRC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 48,632 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of Brady worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 13,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.86 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,051,213.74. The trade was a 32.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

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Brady Stock Up 0.2%

Brady stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $435.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.07 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Brady's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report).

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