Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.14 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,879 shares of the software company's stock after selling 33,754 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $756,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 13.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 836 shares of the software company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,387,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 46,498 shares of the software company's stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $234.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.68. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BTIG Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $275.93.

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About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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