Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $26.83 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,977 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 219,202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $26,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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