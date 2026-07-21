Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $27.13 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

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More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Reuters article on cheaper Patriot interceptors

Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Positive Sentiment: The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. PR Newswire article on PAC-3 ACE

The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Zacks article on buying before earnings

Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Zacks article on Q2 projections

Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s hypersonic missile program is facing production issues and quality-defect concerns, adding execution risk to a major defense program. Yahoo Finance article on hypersonic delays

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $509.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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