Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $44.41 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,286 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 264,999 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,947,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,592,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 87,917 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 24,321 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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