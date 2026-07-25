Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,554 shares of the company's stock after selling 345,268 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BKD alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,784 shares of the company's stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 246.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,304,670 shares of the company's stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 928,085 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 345,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BKD stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookdale Senior Living, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookdale Senior Living wasn't on the list.

While Brookdale Senior Living currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here