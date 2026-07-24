Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD - Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,373 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,753 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMD. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company's stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc NYSE: EMD is a closed-end management investment company launched in December 2004 and managed by Western Asset Management Company, a global fixed-income specialist. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in debt securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging markets. Its diversified approach combines top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify attractive risk-adjusted opportunities across developing economies.

EMD’s portfolio spans a wide range of instruments, including sovereign government bonds, supranational obligations, corporate credits and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD - Free Report).

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