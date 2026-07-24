Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN - Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VeriSign alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 104.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 122.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

Key Stories Impacting VeriSign

Here are the key news stories impacting VeriSign this week:

Positive Sentiment: VeriSign reported Q2 2026 earnings of $2.38 per share, slightly ahead of the $2.36 consensus, and revenue of about $435 million, also edging estimates. Article Title

VeriSign reported Q2 2026 earnings of $2.38 per share, slightly ahead of the $2.36 consensus, and revenue of about $435 million, also edging estimates. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 6% year over year, helped by steady demand for domain names, and operating income improved to $296 million from $281 million a year ago. Article Title

Revenue rose 6% year over year, helped by steady demand for domain names, and operating income improved to $296 million from $281 million a year ago. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed or updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, suggesting continued growth expectations.

The company reaffirmed or updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, suggesting continued growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: VeriSign also announced that .web has been delegated into the DNS root zone, with Verisign as the registry operator, which could support longer-term domain registry growth. Article Title

VeriSign also announced that .web has been delegated into the DNS root zone, with Verisign as the registry operator, which could support longer-term domain registry growth. Neutral Sentiment: The Q2 earnings call transcript and conference-call materials may offer additional color on margins, demand trends, and capital return plans, but they do not change the core headline numbers. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.23, for a total transaction of $67,307.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,706,010.73. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.09, for a total value of $878,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 422,839 shares in the company, valued at $112,513,229.51. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $261.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.86 and a 52-week high of $312.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc NASDAQ: VRSN is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign's registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VeriSign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VeriSign wasn't on the list.

While VeriSign currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here