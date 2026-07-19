Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $58.29 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $58,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $375.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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