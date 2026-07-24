Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) by 828.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Photronics worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,290 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Photronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Photronics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $30.94 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $209.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.47 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.47%.The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Photronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Photronics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

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Key Photronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated securities fraud class action claims against Photronics, with lead-plaintiff deadlines approaching in early September 2026. The repeated legal notices suggest ongoing investor concern and can weigh on the stock. Article: Rosen Encourages Photronics Investors to Secure Counsel

Multiple law firms announced or reiterated securities fraud class action claims against Photronics, with lead-plaintiff deadlines approaching in early September 2026. The repeated legal notices suggest ongoing investor concern and can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Photronics misled investors about demand and outlook for its high-end IC photomask products, following a corrective disclosure that reportedly erased significant shareholder value. That keeps the focus on potential liability and governance issues. Article: SueWallSt Reminds Photronics Investors of Class Action

The lawsuits allege Photronics misled investors about demand and outlook for its high-end IC photomask products, following a corrective disclosure that reportedly erased significant shareholder value. That keeps the focus on potential liability and governance issues. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms are simply notifying shareholders of the filing process and lead-plaintiff deadlines, which does not change the underlying business outlook but may add to trading volatility. Article: Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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