Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stifel Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Stifel Financial Corp Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Neutral Sentiment: One market recap noted that Stifel missed sales expectations on a separate headline, but that appears to be outweighed by the company’s own reported beat on revenue and earnings. Stifel misses Q2 CY2026 sales expectations

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $79.63 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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