Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,436 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,914,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,793,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $532.14 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $479.02 and a 52 week high of $774.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $535.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.15 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is 31.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $666.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $615.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $785.00 to $655.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Key Stories Impacting Northrop Grumman

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Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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