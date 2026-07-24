Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT - Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tanger worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tanger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tanger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Tanger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $39.00 target price on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Tanger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tanger

Tanger Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. Tanger had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tanger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tanger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.82%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

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