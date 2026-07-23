Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,371 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.13% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THFF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the bank's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.00.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $75.37 on Thursday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 22.82%.The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. First Financial Corporation Indiana's dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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