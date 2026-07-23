Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,017 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 261,859 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Maximus worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Maximus's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Research cut Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maximus currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Maximus

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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