Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,177 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GE Aerospace worth $247,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.61.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE GE opened at $346.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $254.66 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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