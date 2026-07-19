Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,611 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Twilio worth $63,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock valued at $342,166,703 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company's fifty day moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.27.

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Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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